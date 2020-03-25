Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 25

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls fail to stay above $6,725 resistance line as price falls

BTC/USD bears took the price down from $6,768.85 to $6,675 this Wednesday. This followed a bullish Tuesday wherein the price jumped from $6,500.70 to $6,768.85. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels on the downside.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above $0.162 as bears attempt to correct price

XRP/USD has currently settled itself above the $0.162 region following a bullish Tuesday, where it went up from $0.159 to $0.163. If the bulls want to continue the upward momentum, they will have to break past resistance at the downward trending line and the SMA 20 curve.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD struggle to break the $142 rock-solid resistance continues

Ethereum price is struggling with the resistance at $142 for the second day in a row. On the downside, $135 is standing out as a credible support area. Although the trading on Wednesday has touched $141.93 (intraday) high, gains have been difficult to sustain above $140.