Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 23

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD flag pattern signals return to $5,000

Bitcoins price staged a recovery on Friday last week where it closed in on $7,000. However, the anticipated jump above $7,000 failed to materialized, allowing the sellers to get back into the driver seat. Over the weekend, Bitcoin continued with the retreat under $6,000.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD risks return to $0.12 after rejection at $0.1750

Ripple price is still struggling to stay afloat at $0.15 after suffering rejection at $0.1750 on Friday last week. The weekend session has been characterized by increased selling pressure where XRP/USD explored lower levels towards the major support at $0.14.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD holds above $120; why recovery past $300 could take months

Ethereum price is comfortably sitting above $120 following the most recent rejection at $152. Support at $140 and $130 failed to rise to the occasion as bears swung into action over the weekend. At the time of writing ETH/USD is teetering at $124, although it has grown in value by 1.83% on the day.