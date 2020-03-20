Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 20

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls must overcome resistance at $6,450 to re-enter the $6,500 zone

The BTC/USD bulls launched a stunning attack this Thursday as the price of BTC/USD flew up from $5,412.25 to $6,193.35. The bulls have retained control in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that the bulls need to overcome resistance at $6,450.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above the $0.16 level following Thursday’s price action

XRP/USD has gone down slightly from $0.165 to $0.163 in the early hours of Friday as the price struggled to break past the downward trending line. This Thursday, XRP/USD spiked up from $0.148 to $0.165. The RSI indicator is trending horizontally around 39.58, while the Elliott Oscillator has gone up from -0.089 to -0.065 over the last four sessions indicating that current market sentiment is bullish.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD $145 hurdle unconquered, freefall under $120 imminent

Ethereum price confidently stepped above $140 resistance level on Thursday. The bullish action was in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge above $6,000. However, a weekly high was formed at $144.35, which left a gap that continues to explored by the bulls. The resistance at $145 has been tested more than once, making this zone a critical one for ETH/USD.