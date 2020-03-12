Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 11

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls don’t face any strong resistance levels on path back to $8,000

BTC/USD continued to consolidate below the $8,000-level. The price of the asset dropped from $7,938 to $7,872.55 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us that there are no resistance levels of note on the path back to $8,000. A strong level lies at $8,145, which has the SMA 5 and one-week Pivot Point support-two.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears take control, will the $0.200 support level hold?

XRP/USD bears took control of the market in the early hours of Thursday, as the price fell from $0.2087 to $0.2007. The bulls will need to protect the $0.200 support level. This Sunday, the price fell drastically, before finding support at the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD freefalls to $180

Bloodshed is at its peak across the cryptocurrency market especially among the major digital assets. Ethereum is in the middle of the losses after succumbing to the bear pressure. The cryptoasset opened the session at $194.87 on Thursday.