Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 10

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD downward spiral may be stopped by $7,800 support level
BTC/USD has dropped from $7,930.85 to $7,895.30 in the early hours of Tuesday as the freefall continues. The daily confluence detector shows a strong resistance level at $7,940, which has the SMA 5, one-week Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates around the $0.208 level
XRP/USD dropped from $0.2098 to $0.2084 in the early hours of Tuesday. Earlier this Sunday, the price plummeted from $0.237 to $0.204 before it bounced up from the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The MACD indicates increasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had four consecutive red sessions, dropping from -0.031 to -0.042.
ETH/USD tentatively stable at $200, risks breakdown to $190
Ethereum price is holding above the key $200 support following a shallow recovery from $190. The losses during the weekend dispersed buyers from the market, most whom are still afraid of joining the relatively bearish market. ETH/USD teeters at $202 after losing a subtle 0.50% of its value on Tuesday during the Asian hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
