Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 05

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD must overcome resistance at $8,935 on path back to $9,000

BTC/USD hovered around $8,755.75 this Wednesday as the buyers eked out an advantage. The price has gone up further to $8,800 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us that there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $8,935 and $9,050.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to trend in a narrow $0.012-range

XRP/USD went up from $0.2352 to $0.2366 in the early hours of Thursday. The price has been trending in a narrow $0.012-range between $0.227 and $0.239 over the last eight days. XRP/USD is sandwiched between the green Ichimoku cloud on the downside and the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves on the upside.



Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD jumps above falling triangle to grind towards $240

Ethereum price bulls would rather die trying to outdo the bears as opposed to simply giving up. The dive to $210 last week was detrimental to the progress that had been made in February. However, there have been attempts to reverse the trend and once again place ETH/USD into the trajectory to tackle the resistance at $300.