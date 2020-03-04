Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 04

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $8,950 resistance prevents re-entry into the $9,000 zone

BTC/USD bulls took control in the early hours of Wednesday, as they pushed the price up from $8,755.55 to $8,778. This followed a heavily bearish Tuesday, wherein the asset dropped from $8,918.65 to $8,755.55. The daily confluence detector shows us that there is healthy support at $8,445, which has the Previous Month low, Previous Week low and 4-hour Bollinger Band.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after running out of steam near $0.24 again

XRP/USD fell from $0.2397 to $0.2344 this Tuesday as the bulls once again ran out of steam near the $0.24-level. The price has gone up to $0.2355 as the buyers took control in the early hours of Wednesday. XRP/USD continued to hover below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves as the price consolidation under $0.24.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bounced up from $224 support line

ETH/USD price bounced up from the $224 support line to improve to $227.40 in the early hours of Wednesday. This followed a bearish Tuesday, where the price of the asset dropped from $232.30 to $224 in the early hours of Wednesday. ETH/USD is presently sandwiched between the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves, with the latter on the downside.