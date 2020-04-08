Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap April 8

Bitcoin technical analysis: Lack of healthy support levels may see BTC/USD drop below $7,000

BTC/USD has dropped from $7,201.80 to $7,198.65 as the bears retained control for the second straight day. The is a lack of healthy support levels so, the price may potentially drop below the $7,000-level. On the upside, the price faces immediate resistance at $7,225.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breakout above $0.20 short-lived, will $0.19 support hold?

Ripple price climbed above the key $0.20 hurdle for the first time since the crash on March 12 on Tuesday. However, the surge was met by overwhelming selling activity, culminating in a slide into the $0.19 range. XRP/USD is currently teetering at $0.1939 after advancing higher 0.54% on the day.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls eye $200 despite stalling under $170

Ethereum price finally embarked on the anticipated journey of breaking barriers towards the psychological $200 level. A lot of progress has been made with several hurdles now in the rearview including $140, $150 and $160. The price also stepped above $170 and inched closer to $180.