Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap April 17

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Price movement restricted as BTC/USD sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels

The bulls retained control in the early hours of Friday as the price went up from $7,112.85 to $7,119.48. As per the daily confluence detector, strong resistance lies at $7,200, which has the one-hour Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls look to break above the triangle formation

XRP/USD bulls retained control in the early hours of Friday as the price went up slightly from $0.1908 to $0.1910. This Thursday, the price flew up from $0.1807 to $0.1908 and broke above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 is also looking to crossover the SMA 50 to chart a bullish cross pattern.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Looking into the ETH/USD and ETH/BTC daily charts as bearish correction begins

ETH/USD faced a bearish start to the day following an overtly bullish Thursday. The price has gone down slightly from $172.58 to $171.69 and is currently facing resistance at the downward trending line and the SMA 200 curve. This Thursday, ETH/USD broke past the SMA 50 during its ascent from $152.85 to $172.58.