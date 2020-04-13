Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap April 13

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD eyes $6,000 after breaking this pennant pattern support
Bitcoin is trading in the negative on Easter Monday following a weekend full of action. The price stepped above $7,500 but the lost steam before approaching the resistance at $7,600. Buyers and other investors were looking forward to pulling above $8,000.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD freefall to $0.1250 imminent
Ripple price recently stepped above $0.20 for the first time since the massive selloff on March 12. Unfortunately, minor progress was made towards $0.30 as a monthly high was formed at $0.2068. XRP/USD slipped under the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the last swing high at $0.3467 to swing low of $0.108.
Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD enters into consolidation above $150
Ethereum price is trading at $153 on Easter Monday. The Asian session has been characterized by increased selling pressure. ETH/USD has thinned by 3.3% on the day from an opening value of $158.81. The strengthening bearish grip has ensured that no progress has been made to the north with $158.81 staying put as the intraday high.
