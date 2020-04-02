Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap April 02

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD bulls face no strong resistance level on path back to $7,000

BTC/USD bears took back control in the early hours of Thursday as the price went down from $6,666.15 to $6,638.80. However, there are no visible resistance levels on the upside, so the price can go up even more. On the downside, strong support lies at $6,510, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops down as bears aim to drop below the upward trending line

XRP/USD bears took control in the early hours of Thursday as the price fell from $0.1758 to $0.175. This followed a bullish Wednesday wherein the price went up from $0.174 to $0.1758. The support at the upward trending line needs to hold strong to curb further downward momentum.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD lift of to $170 depends on key bullish pattern breakout

Ethereum has remained relatively stable over the last few days following the reversal from the recent low around $124. Other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) have been stable except for the attempts made to clear the resistance at $6,800 and $0.18 respectively.