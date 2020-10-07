Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 7 Oct

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC may break below $10,000 if bulls don’t wake up

Bitcoin bears have remained in control of the market since yesterday, as the price dropped from $10,800 to $10,563 in the time period. The latest candlestick has opened below the 100-day SMA. As before, the price is still trending inside a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP most recent rejection signals a potential drop to $0.215

XRP was outperforming the crypto market in the past few days, especially after the most recent bullish breakout of the daily descending parallel channel. Unfortunately, the breakout turned out to be a fakeout, and the price got rejected.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH drops below $350 as price crumbles under selling pressure

After failing to break above the downward trending line this Monday, ETH bulls completely lost their momentum. The bears duly took over, dropping the price by ~$.4.65% as ETH fell from $354 to $338.58. In the process, the second-largest coin by market cap fell below the 100-day SMA.