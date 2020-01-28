Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 28 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD jumps into the $9,000 zone following three straight bullish days

Over the last three days, the bulls have taken full control of the BTC/USD market. The price jumped from the $8,332.50 support level and went to $9,105.35. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a strong resistance at $9,175, which has the one-hour Previous High, one-month Pivot Point resistance-three and one-day Bollinger Band upper curve.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD $0.25 beckons as an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern is spotted

The cryptocurrency market is back in its January 2020 bullish phase. Ripple price has not been left out of the bullish frenzy. At the time of writing, XRP is exchanging hands 1.45% higher on the day. The digital asset ascended to highs around $0.2358 after opening the session on Tuesday at $0.2306.

Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD nurtures the breakout above $170

Ethereum is trading within a whisker of the January 2020 peak. This follows an impressive bullish reversal from the pullback experienced last week. The downtrend from highs around $179 found support at $155 - $157 (key support zone).