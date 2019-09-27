Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 27 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: How low is BTC/USD going to fall after dropping below $8,000?

BTC/USD bears continue to have a relentless hold on the market. So far today, BTC/USD has dropped from $8,060 to $7,986.50. This follows a bearish Thursday, where the price fell from $8,440 to $8,057.25. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price was trending at around $8,440 for the most part before it suddenly dropped to $7,910.

Ripple market update: XRP/USD bearish flag pattern still in play for three straight days

Ripple is still grappling with the paralyzing bearish wave that swept across the market on Tuesday. Three days later, recovery has been shallow and the trend largely unchanged. The price action of Friday during the Asian session has seen XRP correct lower 1.62%.



Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD keeps consolidating in a flag formation as bears take control

ETH/USD had a bearish start to the day as Ethereum keeps consolidating in a flag formation. The price has fallen from $166.25 to $164.80 so far today. The hourly breakdown shows us that ETH/USD was trending around $170.30 this Thursday before it plunged to $159.50.