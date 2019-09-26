Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 26 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD lacks powerful support levels, may drop even more

BTC/USD had another strongly bearish day this Wednesday. The price of the asset had gone down from $8,537.35 to $8,46. So far today, the price has fallen further to $8,390. The worrying part is that the daily confluence detector doesn’t show any support levels of note till $8,100.

Ripple market update: XRP/USD still at high risk of revisiting $0.22

Ripple is pushing itself out of the rabbit it crypt into a couple of days ago. XRP came from testing levels marginally above $0.32 to refreshing the lows under $0.22 in less than a week.

Ethereum price analysis: Bears take over as ETH/USD consolidates in flag formation

Following a slightly bullish Wednesday, the bears have taken control of the market in the early hours of Thursday. So far, the price has gone down from $170 to $167.72. The hourly breakdown shows us that since yesterday, the bulls and bears are locked up in an intense tug-of-war. The price has been trending horizontally between $173.35 to $164.30