Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple , & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 24 Jul

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD has clear path to $10,000

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day as the price dropped from $9,614.56 to $9,602.45 in the early hours of Friday. If the bears wish to stay in control, they will need to break below the $9,500 support level. This level has the one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-week Pivot Point resistance-two, one-day Previous Low, 4-hour SMA 10 and one-hour SMA 50.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP/USD bears in control, are we headed back below $0.2?

XRP/USD dropped from $0.2087 to $0.2069 in the early hours of Friday. The bears can cause massive damage if they continue their momentum. The most prominent support level is all the way down at $0.1875, which has the one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD pumps consistently as $300 draws nigh

Ethereum made another grand spike on Thursday building on the rally witnessed on Wednesday. As predicted, the largest altcoin stepped above the coveted $280 zone. However, bulls hit a wall at $283 temporally stopping the price action. At the time of writing, Ether has adjusted to $273. Higher support at $270 is expected to be a stepping stone for a comeback past $280 and the majestic rally eyeing $300.