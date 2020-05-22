Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 22 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Buyers make sure that price stays above $9,000 following Thursday’s carnage

BTC/USD went up slightly from $9,060 to $9,091.25 in the early hour of Friday. This follows a hectic Thursday where Bitcoin crashed from $9,520 to $9,060, going below the SMA 20 curve, in the process. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had five straight red sessions.

Ripple Price Analysis: Bulls fightback after XRP/USD drops below the green Ichimoku cloud

XRP/USD went up from $0.1941 to $0.1947 in the early hours of Friday. This follows a bearish Thursday wherein the price dropped from $0.2015 and went below the green Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 50. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD breakdown eyes $190, ETH 2.0 staking the ultimate store of value

Ethereum price is slightly in the green following attempts to correct from the dip to Friday’s low at $196.22. The prevailing trend is strongly bullish and the expanding RSI means that rapid price actions are still possible in the coming sessions. ETH/USD is exchanging hands at $199.42; slightly above the $198.55 (opening value).