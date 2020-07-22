Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple , & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 22 Jul

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls in control as they retreat from the upper curve of the 20–day Bollinger Band
BTC/USD bulls took full control of the market this Tuesday as the price flew from $9,162.22 to $9,383.75. In the process, the price jumped above the downward trending line, SMA 20 and SMA 50. The price reached an intra-day high of $9,438.85, but it was unable to garner enough momentum to cross above the 20-day Bollinger Band.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD bears take control as price fails at $0.20 level
XRP/USD fell from $0.1997 to $0.1992 in the early hours of Wednesday as the bulls failed to cross the $0.20-level. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $0.199 and $0.1875.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD bulls lose steam at $246 resistance level
ETH/USD faces a bearish correction following a heavily bullish Tuesday. The price ran out of momentum near the $246 resistance level and has dropped to $244.60. The bulls must defend the $241.85 support line to ensure that the price doesn’t fall back inside the pennant formation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin stalled after recovery attempt, altcoins move ahead
BTC/USD is trading at $9,355. The first digital coin has gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis and barely changed since the start of the day, moving within a tight channel with the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
XRP/USD struggles to build Tuesday’s momentum eying $0.20
Ripple re-embarked on the journey of breaking barriers after testing the support at $0.19 last week. The recovery took place in tandem with other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin which this time joined in the rally closing in on the resistance at $9,500.
ETH 2.0 final testnet launch on August 4, is a rally brewing?
The much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0 has kept investors on the edge for the longest time. However, the good news is that its final testnet is set to launch on August 4.
BCH/USD short term falling wedge pattern breakout flashing buy signals
Bitcoin Cash advanced higher following the announcement that Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust had finally been approved for public listing on the stock market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.