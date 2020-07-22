Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple , & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 22 Jul

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls in control as they retreat from the upper curve of the 20–day Bollinger Band

BTC/USD bulls took full control of the market this Tuesday as the price flew from $9,162.22 to $9,383.75. In the process, the price jumped above the downward trending line, SMA 20 and SMA 50. The price reached an intra-day high of $9,438.85, but it was unable to garner enough momentum to cross above the 20-day Bollinger Band.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD bears take control as price fails at $0.20 level

XRP/USD fell from $0.1997 to $0.1992 in the early hours of Wednesday as the bulls failed to cross the $0.20-level. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $0.199 and $0.1875.

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD bulls lose steam at $246 resistance level

ETH/USD faces a bearish correction following a heavily bullish Tuesday. The price ran out of momentum near the $246 resistance level and has dropped to $244.60. The bulls must defend the $241.85 support line to ensure that the price doesn’t fall back inside the pennant formation.