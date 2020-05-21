Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 21 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls stage a comeback as confluence detector shows lack of strong resistance levels

The price went up from $9,512.10 to $9,543 so far this Thursday. There are no strong resistance levels, but immediate support lies at $9,525. This level has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, Previous Month high, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops below upward trending line

XRP/USD went up from $0.2015 to $0.202, following a bearish Wednesday. The price currently sandwiched between the SMA 50 and the upward trending line. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum. On the upside, the bulls face resistance at the upward trending line, SMA 20, $0.214 and $0.219. On the downside, healthy support lies at SMA 50, $0.198 and $0.188.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Where is ETH/USD consolidation heading to?

Ethereum price has managed to stay above $210 amid the strong stand by the bears across the market. Bitcoin (BTC) is also unable to clear the resistance at $10,000 and has resorted to seeking refuge above $9,500. On the other hand, Ripple is settling above $0.20 after $0.21 seller zone became too strong a barrier for the bulls to break.