Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 19 Nov

Bitcoin price prediction: No strong support levels are keeping BTC/USD in the $8,000 zone

BTC/USD had a dramatic fall this Monday, going down from $8,500 to $8,167.25. So far this Tuesday, it has gone up a bit to $8,172. There are five resistance levels on the upside at $8,185, $8,265, $8,340, $8,375 and $8,455.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD reverse gears engaged as $0.20 beckons profusely

November 2019 has not been good for the cryptocurrency market. Some digital assets such as Ripple continue to be depressed under key resistance levels. Major support levels keep getting shuttered.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD keeps dropping following a heavily bearish Monday

ETH/USD is trending in a narrow $14-range. This Monday, ETH/USD dropped from $184 to $178 after running out of steam at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and breaking below SMA 50 in the process.