Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 18 Dec

BTC/USD bulls start desperate recovery attempt, upside capped off by resistance levels
This Tuesday, BTC/USD had its second straight heavily bearish day, falling from $6,877.65 to $6,612.15. The bulls have rallied together in a desperate attempt to recover the price this Wednesday. However, the upside is capped by strong resistance levels at $6,710, $6,765 and $6,810. $6,710 has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and $6,765 has the one-week Pivot Point support-two and one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.
Ripple Technical Analysis: Where is the next support?
Ripple has suffered a crushing 11% fall on Tuesday. Ripple bulls had previously signed a petition complaining to Ripple about the performance of the coin. The psychological 0.20 level had been holding firm but during Tuesday's wave of selling it just could not cope.
Ethereum price analysis: RSI indicator struggles to come out of the oversold zone
ETH/USD had its second straight heavily bearish day this Tuesday, falling from $132.65 to $122.20. The bulls have re-entered the fray to take the price up to $124.75. They must break past resistance at $128 to sustain positive momentum.
Basel Committee release report on the regulation of crypto assets
Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), a global banking regulator, has recently published a report on the prudent regulation of crypto assets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.