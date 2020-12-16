Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 16 Dec

Bitcoin dominance is on the rise, and altcoins will differ the most

Bitcoin dominance has been on a consistent recovery mission after rebounding from a November low at 61.01. The index appears to have flipped bullish and is on the way to reclaiming the highs formed in the same November at 67.66.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears refresh three week low near 0.4700, eye 50-day EMA

XRP/USD flirts with the lowest since November 26, flashed the previous day, while trading near 0.4700 during early Wednesday. The crypto major refreshed the multi-day low the previous day while extending the downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement of November’s north-run.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH targets $1,200 regardless of the volatility

The increasing demand from institutional investors for Ethereum continues to build a compelling argument for its bullish outlook. Taking into consideration ETH 2.0’s launch, it seems to be only a matter of time before ETH price begins to react accordingly.