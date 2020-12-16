Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 16 Dec

Bitcoin dominance is on the rise, and altcoins will differ the most
Bitcoin dominance has been on a consistent recovery mission after rebounding from a November low at 61.01. The index appears to have flipped bullish and is on the way to reclaiming the highs formed in the same November at 67.66.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears refresh three week low near 0.4700, eye 50-day EMA
XRP/USD flirts with the lowest since November 26, flashed the previous day, while trading near 0.4700 during early Wednesday. The crypto major refreshed the multi-day low the previous day while extending the downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement of November’s north-run.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH targets $1,200 regardless of the volatility
The increasing demand from institutional investors for Ethereum continues to build a compelling argument for its bullish outlook. Taking into consideration ETH 2.0’s launch, it seems to be only a matter of time before ETH price begins to react accordingly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin dominance is on the rise, and altcoins will differ the most
Bitcoin dominance has been on a consistent recovery mission after rebounding from a November low at 61.01. The index appears to have flipped bullish and is on the way to reclaiming the highs formed in the same November ...
Zilliqa price bounded inside two critical levels ready for a 23% breakout
Zilliqa price has been trading in a short-term uptrend since the beginning of November and it’s close to the 2020-high of $0.036 again. The digital asset needs to see a clear breakout to hit a new high ...
Litecoin price needs to climb above this vital resistance level to reach $93
Litecoin is up by 17% since the last local bottom at $69 established on December 11. The digital asset has established a short-term uptrend and only needs to crack one last resistance level at $84 to aim for $100.
Polkadot price is poised for a 60% move, critical pattern suggests
Polkadot had a huge rally since it started trading in August 2020, jumping towards its all-time high at $6.8 on September 1. Since then, the digital asset has been under consolidation and now awaits ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.