Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 15 Jul

Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD would have fallen further if not for DeFi says Forbes, as price consolidates in a flag formation

Post halving, Bitcoin has disappointed the community with muted price action and declined market share. A Forbes report suggests that the recent boom in the DeFi space has saved Bitcoin from falling any further.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates below the $0.2–level

XRP/USD bears regained control after a slightly bullish Tuesday. The price has gone down from $0.1991 to $0.1990 in the early hours of Wednesday. The price has dropped below the flag formation and is consolidating under the $0.2–level.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD in consolidation, here is the bullish scenario to $280

Ethereum bulls have managed to correct the negative gradient on Tuesday with a shallow recovery to the former pivotal level at $240. Investor interest has remained high despite Ether being a poor performer.