Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 13 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls bounce back following four straight bearish days. A temporary respite, or is the “halving effect” taking over?

BTC/USD buyers took control of the market following four straight bearish days. Following the halving, the price rose from $8,571,91 to $8,805. The price has found immediate support at the SMA 20 and the upward trending line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which indicates decreasing price volatility.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidating at the Bollinger Bands middle curve

The cryptocurrency market is in a dull state following the non-eventful Bitcoin halving. The pomp and dance that was expected left investors without joy as the price action remained stable. Ripple price has also taken the slow approach and is currently in consolidation within a range; $0.19 (initial support) and $0.20 (first resistance).

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD holds firmly above this key support range

Ethereum price has not managed to reclaim the position above $200 following the massive drop on the weekend. The cryptocurrency is lethargic in recovering and appears to have stalled after hitting a wall at $192. At the time of preparing this analysis, ETH/USD is teetering at $191 following a subtle adjustment upwards from the opening value of $189.85.