Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 10 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sees only one prominent support level on the downside

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. This Monday the price of BTC/USD went up from $10,330 to $10,350. This Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,353 to $10,350.

Ripple market update: XRP/USD struggling with trendline resistance under $0.27

Ripple price action has leaned positively to the upside in the last few days. However, the margin of growth remains limited with the trendline resistance capping movements to the upside.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery gaining traction

Ethereum marvelously defended the short-term support during the day-one of the week’s trading. The buyers managed to push for a correction that has given way to shallow gains in the Asian session on Tuesday.