Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 10 Jun

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC?USD bulls take charge as daily confluence detector shows lack of strong resistance levels

BTC/USD bulls took charge in the early hours of Wednesday as price peaked above $9,800. BTC/USD went up from $9,779.25 to $9,806.65 in the early hours of Wednesday. As per the daily confluence detector, There are no strong resistance levels of note on the upside. On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,750.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD trapped between SMA 50 and SMA 20

XRP/USD went up from $0.2012 to $0.2016 and is currently sitting on the green Ichimoku cloud. The price is currently sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The MACD has reversed from bearish to bullish. XRP/USD faces stiff resistance at SMA 50, $0.2114, SMA 200 and $0.219. On the downside, healthy support lies at SMA 20, $0.1944 and $0.1824.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD $280 bullish scenario after consolidation

Ethereum failed to react to Bitcoin’s brief recovery to highs above $9,800 on Wednesday during the Asian session. Ether has only managed to adjust from $244.03 (opening value) to $244.88 (intraday high) on the day. The prevailing trend is still bearish with the price hitting an intraday low at $243.57. The low trading volume hints that rapid price actions will remain limited in the near term.