Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 10 Jun

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC?USD bulls take charge as daily confluence detector shows lack of strong resistance levels
BTC/USD bulls took charge in the early hours of Wednesday as price peaked above $9,800. BTC/USD went up from $9,779.25 to $9,806.65 in the early hours of Wednesday. As per the daily confluence detector, There are no strong resistance levels of note on the upside. On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,750.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD trapped between SMA 50 and SMA 20
XRP/USD went up from $0.2012 to $0.2016 and is currently sitting on the green Ichimoku cloud. The price is currently sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The MACD has reversed from bearish to bullish. XRP/USD faces stiff resistance at SMA 50, $0.2114, SMA 200 and $0.219. On the downside, healthy support lies at SMA 20, $0.1944 and $0.1824.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD $280 bullish scenario after consolidation
Ethereum failed to react to Bitcoin’s brief recovery to highs above $9,800 on Wednesday during the Asian session. Ether has only managed to adjust from $244.03 (opening value) to $244.88 (intraday high) on the day. The prevailing trend is still bearish with the price hitting an intraday low at $243.57. The low trading volume hints that rapid price actions will remain limited in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.