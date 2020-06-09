Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 09 Jun

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Lack of healthy support may force BTC/USD to fall even more

BTC/USD bears stepped in following three consecutive bullish days as the price fell from $9,783 to $9,698.35. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels, so the price may fall even more. On the upside, strong resistance lies at $9,775.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears take charge as price sits on top of SMA 50

XRP/USD continued its sluggish movement in the early hours of Tuesday as the bears took the price down from $0.2042 to $0.2035. Following the negative price action, XRP/USD is currently sitting on top of the SMA 50 curve. The MACD shows slight bullish momentum.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD defies bearish sentiments, consolidates above $240

Ethereum has defied bearish calls from some analysts who believe that the second-largest cryptocurrency is poised for acute declines following the failed attempt to sustain gains above $250. Consequently, ETH/USD has approached this week’s trading with the utmost calm, strongly defending support above $240