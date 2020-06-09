Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 09 Jun

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Lack of healthy support may force BTC/USD to fall even more
BTC/USD bears stepped in following three consecutive bullish days as the price fell from $9,783 to $9,698.35. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels, so the price may fall even more. On the upside, strong resistance lies at $9,775.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears take charge as price sits on top of SMA 50
XRP/USD continued its sluggish movement in the early hours of Tuesday as the bears took the price down from $0.2042 to $0.2035. Following the negative price action, XRP/USD is currently sitting on top of the SMA 50 curve. The MACD shows slight bullish momentum.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD defies bearish sentiments, consolidates above $240
Ethereum has defied bearish calls from some analysts who believe that the second-largest cryptocurrency is poised for acute declines following the failed attempt to sustain gains above $250. Consequently, ETH/USD has approached this week’s trading with the utmost calm, strongly defending support above $240
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.