Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 09 Jan

BTC/USD struggles to stay above the $8,000 psychological level

BTC/USD bears have seemingly taken control of the market. The price fell from $8,164.10 to $8,042.25 this Wednesday and has fallen further to $8,010 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of resistance levels on the upside.

Why XRP/USD bulls must defend $0.20 support at all costs?

Ripple is currently gaining traction after defending the crucial support at $0.20. The reversal from the recent high at $0.225 did not come by surprise. However, investors would rather see an upward momentum considering the downtrend experienced in the last quarter of 2019.

ETH/USD rejection at $150 ignites a selloff, what to expect?

Ethereum bulls took advantage of the recent uptrend to pump the price in the direction of $150. However, the cryptocurrency reached its absolute ceiling around $148. Ethereum encountered significant pressure from the high congestion of sellers at this level, culminating in a quick reversal.