Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 06 Dec

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD finally on the rise?

BTC/USD had a bullish Thursday after charting five straight bearish days. The buyers managed to pick the price up from $7,198 to $7,394.75 this Thursday. So far, they have remained in control as the price has gone up further to $7,400. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels, so further growth may be expected.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bullish momentum stalls beneath $0.23

Ripple is among the cryptocurrencies pushing for the end of the week's recovery. The Asian session is characterized by a minor 0.2% gain in value on the day. The volatility is expanding alongside the improving technical picture. XRP/USD is teetering at $0.2225 although it opened the Friday session at $0.2220.

ETH/USD shying away from re-entering the $150-zone?

ETH/USD has gone up from $145.70 to $148.30 this Thursday. In the process, the buyers finally managed to take back control of the market after five straight bearish days. However, the bears have promptly regained control and brought the price down to $148.