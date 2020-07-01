Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 01 Jul

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bears cancel out Monday’s gains as market comes to a close
BTC/USD has dropped from $9,187.71 to $9,129.30 this Tuesday, following two consecutive bullish days. The price is currently moving in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The RSI has been trending in the neutral zone for a long time.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD sits on top of the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band
XRP/USD has dropped from $0.1754 to $0.1746 as markets opened this Wednesday. The bears have remained in control for the second straight day as XRP/USD continues to flirt with the downward trending line.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD trends in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band for the seventh straight day
ETH/USD dipped a bit from $227.89 to $226.15, following two straight bullish days. Over the last seven days, the price has been trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight red sessions.
