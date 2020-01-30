Bitcoin (BTC) topped at $9,432 on Wednesday, January 29, and retreated to $9,330 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has entered a range-bound mode and stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday. Bitcoin market dominance emerged to 66.4%, while an averaged daily trading volume settled at 418 billion.

Ripple's XRP is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.2 billion. The coin has lost over 2% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.2340. XRP/USD has been gaining ground since the beginning of the year in sync with the market.





EOS is bullish in a generally slow market. The crypto started to show signs of growth during the Asian session on Thursday. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is trading 5% higher on the day after opening the session at $3.96.

Dancing at $4.15, EOS bulls are looking forward to jumping above the short term resistance at $4.12 in preparation for an assault on levels towards $5.00.