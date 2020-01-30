FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & EOS – European Wrap – 30 January

Cryptos |

Bitcoin may get a boost during US presidental campaign

Bitcoin (BTC) topped at $9,432 on Wednesday, January 29, and retreated to $9,330 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has entered a range-bound mode and stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday. Bitcoin market dominance emerged to 66.4%, while an averaged daily trading volume settled at 418 billion.

 

BTCUSD

Ripple's XRP is in the verge of mass adoption - Eric Dadoun

Ripple's XRP is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.2 billion. The coin has lost over 2% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.2340. XRP/USD has been gaining ground since the beginning of the year in sync with the market.


XRP/USD

EOS Price Analysis: What is driving EOS/USD 5% surge on Thursday?

EOS is bullish in a generally slow market. The crypto started to show signs of growth during the Asian session on Thursday. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is trading 5% higher on the day after opening the session at $3.96.

Dancing at $4.15, EOS bulls are looking forward to jumping above the short term resistance at $4.12 in preparation for an assault on levels towards $5.00.


EOS/USD

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin may get a boost during US presidental campaign

Bitcoin may get a boost during US presidental campaign

Bitcoin (BTC) topped at $9,432 on Wednesday, January 29, and retreated to $9,330 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has entered a range-bound mode and stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday. 

More Bitcoin News

Market slows down before another bullish assault

Market slows down before another bullish assault

BTC/USD is currently trading at $9,295 (-0.34% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been moving within a short-term bearish trend amid shrinking volatility. The intraday low is registered at $9,183.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Ripple's XRP is in the verge of mass adoption - Eric Dadoun

Ripple's XRP is in the verge of mass adoption - Eric Dadoun

Ripple's XRP is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.2 billion. The coin has lost over 2% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.2340. 

More Ripple News

What is driving EOS/USD 5% surge on Thursday?

What is driving EOS/USD 5% surge on Thursday?

EOS is bullish in a generally slow market. The crypto started to show signs of growth during the Asian session on Thursday. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is trading 5% higher on the day after opening the session at $3.96

More EOS News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge

The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location