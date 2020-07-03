Bitcoin's address activity has reached 1.07 million, which is the highest level since January 2018, according to the cryptocurrency data provider Santimnet. The experts point out that if the history repeats, BTC may be on the verge of a massive bull's run as there is a clear correlation between the network activity and the price momentum. On July, 2 another cryptocurrency data provider Glassnode reported that the number of new addresses hit the two-year high of 22,391 based on its one-day moving average, which is another bullish signal.

Ripple (XRP) has been trading in a tight range since the end of June. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.1770, having gained over 1% since the beginning of the day. XRP/USD remains sidelined as long as it stays below $0.1800. This channel resistance needs to be taken out to allow for an extended recovery. The support is created by $0.1700.

EOS/USD catapulted to $2.44 having gained over 2% of its value in a matter of minutes. By the time of writing, the coin retreated to $2.40; however, it is still nearly 2% since the start of the day and 1.45% higher on a day-to-day basis. EOS takes 10th place in the global cryptocurrency rating, while its average daily trading volume reached 1 billion. EOS is most actively traded on Binance and Huobi against USDT.