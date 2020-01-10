Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD confluence levels confirm stacks of hurdles towards $8,400
Bitcoin is wallowing in red stormy waters after wondering downstream in the wake of the rejection from $8,400. The entire cryptocurrency market is following suit by posting losses ahead of the weekend session. For instance, all the top three coins are suffering under the hands of the bears with Bitcoin trading 1.1% lower on the day, Ethereum at -1.23% and Ripple at -1.25%.
Bitcoin confluence levels
The confluence tool display of support and resistance levels highlights how strongly Bitcoin has been barred from actioning a reversal. The initial resistance at $7,779 is host to various indicators including the previous high 15-minutes, SMA 10 15-mins, previous low one-day, previous low 4-hour and the Bollinger Band 15-mins middle.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in retreat as price hovers around $0.2000
Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.8 billion, has lost about 2% of its value to trade at $0.2000 by the time of writing. The coin has retreated from $0.2255 reached earlier this week on the announcement that Binance added the token to the list of assets available for futures trading with leverage up to x75.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD jumps by 6% in a matter of hours
DASH, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $500 million has gained over 6% since the beginning of Friday and became of the best-performing major altcoins. At the time of writing, DASH/USD is changing hands at $54.29, off the intraday low registered at $49.64.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
