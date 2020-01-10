Bitcoin is wallowing in red stormy waters after wondering downstream in the wake of the rejection from $8,400. The entire cryptocurrency market is following suit by posting losses ahead of the weekend session. For instance, all the top three coins are suffering under the hands of the bears with Bitcoin trading 1.1% lower on the day, Ethereum at -1.23% and Ripple at -1.25%.

Bitcoin confluence levels

The confluence tool display of support and resistance levels highlights how strongly Bitcoin has been barred from actioning a reversal. The initial resistance at $7,779 is host to various indicators including the previous high 15-minutes, SMA 10 15-mins, previous low one-day, previous low 4-hour and the Bollinger Band 15-mins middle.

Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.8 billion, has lost about 2% of its value to trade at $0.2000 by the time of writing. The coin has retreated from $0.2255 reached earlier this week on the announcement that Binance added the token to the list of assets available for futures trading with leverage up to x75.

DASH, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $500 million has gained over 6% since the beginning of Friday and became of the best-performing major altcoins. At the time of writing, DASH/USD is changing hands at $54.29, off the intraday low registered at $49.64.