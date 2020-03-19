Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Dash - Asian Wrap March 19

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls take control of the market and aim for the $5,400 level

BTC/USD bulls have suddenly woken from their slumber as Wednesday comes to a close. The price has gone up from $5,340.25 to $5,363 and will look to overcome resistance at $5,435. This level has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retains sluggish momentum as they try to break past the $0.15-level

XRP/USD bulls retained control of the market for the third straight day as they took the price up from $0.148 to $0.1484. Earlier this Wednesday, XRP/USD had gone up from $0.147 to $0.148. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and hovering below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.

Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD retreats 7%, can $55.00 hold?

Dash price has within a short time transformed from one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies among the top 30 on Wednesday to the biggest single-digit loser on Thursday. The surge on Wednesday defied the bear dominance across the market to record gains of more than 10%.