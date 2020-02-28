Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance at $8,945 prevent re-entry into the $9,000 zone

BTC/USD bulls retained control of the market for the second consecutive day. This Thursday, BTC/USD went up from $8,782.45 to $8,812, while the price went up further to $8,861.45 in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows a strong resistance level on the upside at $8,945, which has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and SMA 200.

Ripple Price Analysis: Second straight bullish session aims to take price back above $0.25.

XRP/USD retained control of the market for the second straight day. This Thursday, the price of XRP/USD went up from $0.2292 to $0.2387 and it has gone up further to $0.24 in the early hours of Friday. The price is hovering below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.

Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD bounces up from $85 support line amidst heavy bearish sentiment

DASH/USD buyers retained control of the market for the second consecutive day as price went up from $89.54 to $92.25 in the early hours of Friday. The price is hovering below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD indicator has had bearish dominance for more than a month.