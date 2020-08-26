Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & ChainLink – Asian Wrap 26 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD falls below $11,300

BTC/USD bears have stayed in control for two consecutive days. The price fell from $11,326.78 to $11,290.15 in the early hours of Wednesday. As per the daily confluence detector, there are three strong resistance levels at $11,800, $11,900 and $12,200.

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above the $0.275-level

XRP/USD bears have strayed in control of the market for two straight days. The price has dropped from $0.2765 to $0.2753 as it keeps trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The Elliott Oscillator has had nine consecutive, which indicates that the overall market sentiment is bearish.

ChainLink Price Update: LINK/USD bulls make a comeback following three bearish days

LINK/USD bulls made a comeback following three consecutive bearish days. The price has gone up from $14.27 to $14.53 as it trends in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum. The chart shows three strong resistance levels at $15.40 (SMA 20), $17.20 and $19.05. On the downside, we have three healthy support levels at $13.75, $12.89 and $10.80 (SMA 50).