Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Cardano – Asian Wrap 24 April

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Bears kick in as soon as BTC/USD crosses $7,500

BTC/USD went down from $7,493.34 to $7,491.50 in the early hours of Friday, as the bears kicked in as soon as the price crossed the $7,500 mark.BTC/USD is hugging along the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band. This Thursday, the price shot up from $7,137.50, spiking above the triangle formation in the process.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls take over, break above triangle formation

XRP/USD went up from $0.1883 to $0.196 this Thursday, breaking above the triangle formation, in the process. The price bounced off the support provided by the SMA 20 curve. The bulls must aim to enter the $0.20 psychological level and the $0.2026 resistance line to continue the upward momentum.

Cardano Price Analysis: Why Cardano ADA/USD rally is unstoppable; up 16% to test $0.045

Cardano (ADA) is unapologetically bullish on Friday as it extends the leg above ascending channel resistance. The price has advanced higher by more than 16% and only trailed closely by Stellar (XLM)’s 13% growth in the last 24 hours.