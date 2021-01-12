Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Cardano – Asian Wrap 12 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC fades bounce off short-term support line below 35,000

BTC/USD fades the latest recoveries while easing to 34,800 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the crypto major battles with bearish MACD below 50-bar SMA. 200-bar SMA, upbeat RSI conditions restrict major downside.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP extends 200-day SMA break towards two-week-old support line

Failures to keep upside break of 200-day SMA drags XRP/USD towards revisiting a short-term support line. That said, the quote drops to 0.2820 during early Tuesday. Bullish RSI, MACD can help restrict short-term downside around key support.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA faces critical resistance while bulls aim for $0.34

Cardano is in the middle of a recovery mission after bouncing off support at the 100 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. However, gains are likely to delay due to the overhead pressure, especially at the 50 SMA ($0.28).