Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Cardano – Asian Wrap 12 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC fades bounce off short-term support line below 35,000
BTC/USD fades the latest recoveries while easing to 34,800 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the crypto major battles with bearish MACD below 50-bar SMA. 200-bar SMA, upbeat RSI conditions restrict major downside.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP extends 200-day SMA break towards two-week-old support line
Failures to keep upside break of 200-day SMA drags XRP/USD towards revisiting a short-term support line. That said, the quote drops to 0.2820 during early Tuesday. Bullish RSI, MACD can help restrict short-term downside around key support.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA faces critical resistance while bulls aim for $0.34
Cardano is in the middle of a recovery mission after bouncing off support at the 100 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. However, gains are likely to delay due to the overhead pressure, especially at the 50 SMA ($0.28).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
