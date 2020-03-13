Bitcoin (BTC) continues trading in a volatile fashion. The first digital coin has gained over 16% since the beginning of the day, though it is still down 18% on a day-to-day basis. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands above $5,600, however, several hours ago the price was as low as $3,800. This roller-coaster has left the community puzzled as to what comes next.

Ripple's XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.1129 to trade above $0.1600 at the time of writing. The third-largest coin has gained over 15% since the beginning of Friday, though it is still down 12% on a day-to-day basis. The cryptocurrency market has been violent recently. All major coins experienced massive sell-offs with the downside pressure increased amid cascading position liquidations on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Currently, Ripple's market capitalization is registered at $6.9 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $5.3 billion.

Bitcoin Cash price is working hard to capitalize on the ‘unusual’ calm across the cryptocurrency market following 24 hours of mayhem. The volatility in the market has had far-reaching effects with major coins such and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) nosediving under $4,000 and $100 respectively.

