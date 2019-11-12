Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash – European Wrap – 12 November

BTC/USD is hovering marginally above $8,700, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The coin dropped below $8,600 on Monday; however a buffer of buying orders helped to stop the sell-off and pushed the price back above $8,700.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Looking technically, BTC/USD is locked in a tight range with the upper boundary created by the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $8,765. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $8,730 strengthened by a confluence of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA100 on 1-hour time frame. A sustainable move above this barrier will help to mitigate the initial bearish pressure and bring $9,000 back into focus.

Ripple’s XRP has been drifting down towards the support area at $0.2700 since the beginning of the week. The coin touched $0.2893 low on Monday, though a host of stop orders located around $0.2700 stopped the sell-off and pushed the price to $0.2730. XRp/USD has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, $0.27 is now the key support level for XRP/USD. As long as it stays intact, the coin has a chance to develop a recovery; though, in the short-run, the upside momentum may be capped by $0.2800.

Bitcoin Cash turned around after finding a bottom at $200 in October. This allowed for the price to rise to levels above $300 in the last week of October. However, the trading in November has kept the Bitcoin Cash mostly below $300. Trading activity above $300 has been greatly hampered by the increasing selling pressure.