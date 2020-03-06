Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap March 06

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BTC/USD stay above $9,000 after breaking past the key psychological level?

BTC/USD dropped a little from $9,072.35 to $9,046 in the early hours of Friday. This followed a heavily bullish Thursday, where BTC/USD jumped up from $8,758 to $9,072.35. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,065, $9,160 and $9,240.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD ekes above the $0.24-level after stringing together three consecutive bullish days

XRP/USD managed to have three consecutive bullish days, peaking above the $0.24-level in the process. The price is consolidating below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 50 has crossed above the SMA 20, which is a bearish sign and the 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed.

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD recovery grinds into a halt under $340

Bitcoin Cash is slightly in the red following a short-lived recovery that fell short of its target ($340), forming an intraday high at $338. However, the trend remains bullish amid high volatility. BCH/USD continues to trade below the 50-day SMA, an indication that selling pressure still hovers above the digital asset.