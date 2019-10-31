Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 31 Oct

Bitcoin price prediction: Strong stack of support keeps BTC/USD above the $9,000 level

BTC/USD is on course for charting four consecutive bearish days. So far this Thursday, BTC/USD has fallen from $9,162.45 to $9,093. The hourly BTC/USD chart shows that the price fell to $9,046, where it found intraday support and then jumped up.

Ripple price analysis: How long is the consolidation between $0.29 and $0.31 last?

Ripple price is in the middle of a consolidation phase. The price is seen ranging between $0.31 (resistance) and $0.29 (support). The key $0.30 is currently the pivotal level.

Unable to break $300 resistance, BCH/USD shifts focus to $240

Bitcoin Cash managed to push gains above the coveted $300 level earlier this week. However, an immediate reversal approached $280. Over the last two days, BCH has been pivotal at $290 level.