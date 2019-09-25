Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 25 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: What to expect as BTC/USD drops below $9,000 for the first time since June 2019

BTC/USD had a heavily bearish day this Tuesday. Following an unexplained flash crash in its hashrate, its price tumbled down heavily. BTC/USD dropped from $9,691.45 to 8,534.80 going below $9,000 for the first time since June 2019.

Ripple price analysis: Massive fresh demand for XRP after testing $0.22

The market pressed down further towards the end of the American session on Tuesday. Ripple, for example, pierced through key support levels it has not tested since December 2017 (just before the parabolic rally began). These include levels like $0.24 and $0.22.

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD falls further as bears refuse to loosen their stranglehold

Bitcoin Cash had a heavily bearish Tuesday where the price fell from $292.25 to $242.35. The bears are still not letting go of their stranglehold as the price has fallen further to $228.20.