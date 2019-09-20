Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 20 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD recovers following a late bullish rally, faces resistance at $10,275

After BTC/USD went below $10,000, the bulls rallied together to bring the price up to $10,273 this Thursday. The hourly breakdown of Thursday shows us that the price found support at $9,800 and jumped up to $9,880.

Ripple price update: XRP/USD pivot at the 50% Fibo

Ripple was lucky enough to rise above the key resistance at $0.32. However, the buyers failed to sustains gains above the level resulting in dive under $0.30 on Thursday. The 38.2% Fib retracement level from the last swing high at $0.3269 to a swing at 0.2569 stood out as a formidable support area.



BCH/USD technical analysis: Bitcoin Cash finds support ahead of 300 again

Bitcoin Cash is still 0.56% lower this evening but it is not one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies. After selling off earlier in the session bulls came in to support the price before it managed to test 300.00 yet again.