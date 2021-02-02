Bitcoin swings toward $40,000, teasing another crypto bull run

The cryptocurrency market green after a small correction, at least for selected cryptocurrencies. For instance, Bitcoin is currently trading above $35,000 after a steady but gradual rise from the support at $32,000. Read more...

XRP price goes through one of the most vicious pump-and-dump schemes, and it may fail to recover

Ripple recently lifted from rugs to riches, flying the bullish flag high above the cryptocurrency horizon. However, it was sorrowful to see the pumped coin come down crumbling from 2021 highs of around $0.75 to $0.35. The devious pump game could see XRP lose credibility as a reliable asset, as it may well fail to recover. Read more...





ZIL prepares for a 70% bull rally to $0.12

Zilliqa price recently broke out of the bull flag, indicating that it is ready for higher highs. A decisive close above a critical resistance level can quickly push ZIL's market value by 70%, but a failure will drag it down into stagnation. Read more...