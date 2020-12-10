Fresh crypto market bullish optimism as Bitcoin rebounds

The dust seems to have settled in the cryptocurrency market following the bulls' rush to defend crucial support levels and prevent losses from extending further. Bitcoin has recovered above $18,000, although the price is hovering under $18,500. Read more...

XRP is on the brink of recovery, with still one more crucial resistance barrier to overcome

Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.57 at the time of writing, having gained over 10% on a day-to-day basis. However, despite the recovery, it is still 9% down on a weekly basis. The coin hit the multi-year high at $0.7824 on November 24 before speculative accounts started cashing out their profits and pushed the third-largest digital asset price below $0.6. Read more...

Polkadot downtrend intensifies ahead of the launch of Polkastarter DEX

Polkadot downtrend has been consistent within a descending parallel channel since the beginning of December. Recent support at $4.6 gave way for a rebound towards $5, but the channel's upper boundary cut short the breakout. The downtrend is underway at the time of writing and is likely to progress to $4.5. Read more...