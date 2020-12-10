Fresh crypto market bullish optimism as Bitcoin rebounds
The dust seems to have settled in the cryptocurrency market following the bulls' rush to defend crucial support levels and prevent losses from extending further. Bitcoin has recovered above $18,000, although the price is hovering under $18,500. Read more...
XRP is on the brink of recovery, with still one more crucial resistance barrier to overcome
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.57 at the time of writing, having gained over 10% on a day-to-day basis. However, despite the recovery, it is still 9% down on a weekly basis. The coin hit the multi-year high at $0.7824 on November 24 before speculative accounts started cashing out their profits and pushed the third-largest digital asset price below $0.6. Read more...
Polkadot downtrend intensifies ahead of the launch of Polkastarter DEX
Polkadot downtrend has been consistent within a descending parallel channel since the beginning of December. Recent support at $4.6 gave way for a rebound towards $5, but the channel's upper boundary cut short the breakout. The downtrend is underway at the time of writing and is likely to progress to $4.5. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Ethereum price aiming for $800 as institutional investors buy the dip
The largest cryptocurrency trust fund, Grayscale, has recently purchased around 131,254 Ethereum pushing its total to $1.66 billion at current prices. Ethereum has managed to defend a critical support level on the daily chart and it’s aiming for higher highs.
Yearn.Finance price about to rebound as the DeFi protocol reports net income of $3.8 million
Yearn.Finance (YFI) attempted a recovery above $32,00 on December 2 only to retreat below $25,000 at the time of writing. The popular DeFi-token lost over 16% on a week-to-week basis and moved back to the 31st position in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Bitwise's new crypto index fund trades roughly $14 million shares on its first day
Bitwise Asset Management listed its crypto index fund Bitwise 10 Crypto on the over-the-counter (OTC) market OTCQX. Over 14 million shares were sold on the first trading day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.