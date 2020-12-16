Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Ether to take the reigns, BTC weakens crypto bull run

The widespread crypto correction in the market seems to have humbled the bulls who outperformed themselves in November and the first week of December. The majority of crypto assets have remained sluggish since the losses incurred last week. Read more...

Stellar could dive another 22% after slicing through this crucial support

Stellar has recently been rejected at $0.18, which seems to have opened the Pandora box for losses towards $0.13. The bearish outlook appears to have been validated after the price slipped under the ascending trendline on the 4-hour chart. Read more...

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA could slide to $0.14 before a major upswing

Cardano is hunting for formidable support after hitting yet another barrier at $0.16. A breakdown that seems to have been validated is likely to test support at $0.14 before giving way for a significant rebound. Read more...