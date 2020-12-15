Bitcoin bulls weakened, crypto rally at the tipping point

The price action in the cryptocurrency market has continued to be sluggish since the week started. Bitcoin has made several attempts to break out of the one-week horizontal resistance at $19,500 but in vain. On the other hand, stability in the market is assured by the buyer congestion at $19,000. Read more...

XRP slices through critical support barrier, $0.33 in sight

Ripple's XRP is losing ground rapidly. The third-largest coin lost over $6 billion of its value in the past 24 hours as the selling pressure has been building since the past weekend. Read more...

Dash Price Prediction: DASH poised to dump to $85 as technicals turn bearish

Dash is succumbing to bearish pressure like other altcoins in the market. The increase in sell orders comes after Dash recently hit a snag at $100. As the bearish grip becomes more vigorous, Dash is unlikely to find support at $90 and, therefore, it may extend to $85. Read more...