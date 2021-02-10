Bitcoin bull run pauses while selected altcoins on fire
The ongoing bullish cycle is yet to hit its local top despite Bitcoin brushing shoulders with $48,000 (new record high). Ethereum and Cardano are at the helm of the rally as far as altcoins are concerned. Read more...
XRP soars above $0.53, defies risk of a 45% correction for now
It is an understatement to say that XRP price has been affected by the SEC’s charges on Ripple. Indeed, the remittance token has suffered a liquidity shortage as many cryptocurrency exchanges suspended it for trading. While some market participants have done everything in their power to push it upwards, this altcoin seems primed for another downswing. Read more...
Chainlink price looks unstoppable as network activity suggests LINK is heading to $70
Chainlink is holding tight to the uptrend after the recent rejection at the all-time high. Defending support above $20 played a crucial role in rejuvenating the ongoing uptrend. LINK is dancing at $28 at the time of writing, as bulls push for gains beyond $30. On the other hand, on-chain metrics suggest that Chainlink is on the verge of a massive breakout eyeing $70. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Tuesday’s spinning top tests ETH bulls bracing for fresh record top around $2,000
ETH/USD rises to $1,793, up 1.20% intraday, during early Wednesday. The cryptocurrency pair refreshed an all-time high the previous day before easing from $1,824.53.
Bitcoin on track for mass adoption as it grows faster than the internet
Bitcoin has, from its inception, been compared to the revolutionary growth of the internet. This growth has been not only exponential but also rapid in the 21st century.
DOGE fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price has risen a whopping 2,300% since the COVID-fuelled market crash in March 2020. The extraordinary bull run pushed the so-called "Ethereum killer" higher in the market capitalization rankings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.