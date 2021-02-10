Bitcoin bull run pauses while selected altcoins on fire

The ongoing bullish cycle is yet to hit its local top despite Bitcoin brushing shoulders with $48,000 (new record high). Ethereum and Cardano are at the helm of the rally as far as altcoins are concerned. Read more...

XRP soars above $0.53, defies risk of a 45% correction for now

It is an understatement to say that XRP price has been affected by the SEC’s charges on Ripple. Indeed, the remittance token has suffered a liquidity shortage as many cryptocurrency exchanges suspended it for trading. While some market participants have done everything in their power to push it upwards, this altcoin seems primed for another downswing. Read more...

Chainlink price looks unstoppable as network activity suggests LINK is heading to $70

Chainlink is holding tight to the uptrend after the recent rejection at the all-time high. Defending support above $20 played a crucial role in rejuvenating the ongoing uptrend. LINK is dancing at $28 at the time of writing, as bulls push for gains beyond $30. On the other hand, on-chain metrics suggest that Chainlink is on the verge of a massive breakout eyeing $70. Read more...