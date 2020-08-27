Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD ultimate correction to $11,000 calls – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin made a persuasive move, stepping above $11,500. This price action followed an overwhelming support at $11,100. However, it became difficult to contain gains above $11,500, culminating the ongoing roll-down eyeing $11,000. BTC/USD is dancing at $11,345 at the time of writing. Read more ...

Ripple Market Update: Ripple's partner extends presence in Latin America

XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2738. The third-largest digital asset has been locked in a range with bearish bias after a failed attempt to recover above $0.2800 during early Asian hours. The coin dropped below this barrier on August 25 amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. Read more ...

Cardano Market Update: ADA/USD retains bullish potential, finds support at $0.1050

Cardano (ADA) is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.73 billion of $2.9 billion according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1119, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday. ADA's daily trading volume is registered at $300 million, in line with the long-term average. Read more ...