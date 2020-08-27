Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD ultimate correction to $11,000 calls – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin made a persuasive move, stepping above $11,500. This price action followed an overwhelming support at $11,100. However, it became difficult to contain gains above $11,500, culminating the ongoing roll-down eyeing $11,000. BTC/USD is dancing at $11,345 at the time of writing. Read more ...
Ripple Market Update: Ripple's partner extends presence in Latin America
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2738. The third-largest digital asset has been locked in a range with bearish bias after a failed attempt to recover above $0.2800 during early Asian hours. The coin dropped below this barrier on August 25 amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. Read more ...
Cardano Market Update: ADA/USD retains bullish potential, finds support at $0.1050
Cardano (ADA) is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.73 billion of $2.9 billion according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1119, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday. ADA's daily trading volume is registered at $300 million, in line with the long-term average. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three triggers that may send BTC to the moon
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $11,380 with the short-term bearish sentiments gaining traction. The First digital coin attempted a recovery above $11,400 and hit the intraday high of $11,486 during early Asian hours.
ETH/USD the bull among the bears, up 3% on the day
The entire cryptocurrency market is in the red except for a handful of altcoins such as Ethereum Classic that have been strong enough to record on the day. ETC is up on the day to trade at $6.70.
Ripple's partner extends presence in Latin America
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2738. The third-largest digital asset has been locked in a range with bearish bias after a failed attempt to recover above $0.2800 during early Asian hours.
ADA/USD retains bullish potential, finds support at $0.1050
Cardano (ADA) is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.73 billion of $2.9 billion according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.